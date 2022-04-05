Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

