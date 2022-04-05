Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Navient by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 77,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,880. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

