NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $25.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.36.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 35,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.