Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
