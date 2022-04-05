Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

