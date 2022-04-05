Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 82359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.
