Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.28 Million

Brokerages expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) to report $123.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.80 million and the lowest is $121.19 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

