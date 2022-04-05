Nestree Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $98.23 million and $3.46 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,513.02 or 0.99784790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

