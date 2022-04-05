Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Purchases $65,460.07 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 230.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

