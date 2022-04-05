NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NPCE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

