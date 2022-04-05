Neutrino USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109.38 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $863.94 million and approximately $109.38 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 1,048,214,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,213,510 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

