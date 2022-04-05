New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,479 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Natus Medical worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 556,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 90,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $884.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.