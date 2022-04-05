New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 52.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

