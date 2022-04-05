New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

