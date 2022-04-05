New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.17. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

