New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

SBH opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

