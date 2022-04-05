New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.