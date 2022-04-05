New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,815 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGO shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

