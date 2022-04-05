New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,425 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in AMC Networks by 52.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 77.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

