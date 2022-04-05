New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRST opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $610.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

