New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

