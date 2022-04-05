NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,253,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.46.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.51. 6,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.