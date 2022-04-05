NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $404.91 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

