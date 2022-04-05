NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,457 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of R stock traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.