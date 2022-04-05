NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 692 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,888,000 after purchasing an additional 382,273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 17,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $297.93. 31,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

