NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,480 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.