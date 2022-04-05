NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.73. 648,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818,136. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.69. The stock has a market cap of $661.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

