NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

GRMN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,754. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average is $134.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

