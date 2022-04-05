NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after buying an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,792 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. 251,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

