NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $4.30 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,244. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.