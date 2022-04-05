NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $17,214,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $23,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.