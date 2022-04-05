NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BUG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 10,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

