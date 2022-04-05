NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

