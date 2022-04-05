NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 23,589 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.