NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 3,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.