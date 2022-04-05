NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $152,391,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,821,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

S&P Global stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.37. 32,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.40 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.