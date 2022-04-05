Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 25.83%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 286,800 shares of company stock worth $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

