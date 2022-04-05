Newscrypto Achieves Market Cap of $48.33 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and $4.32 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

