NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) PT Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NexImmune stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.23. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexImmune by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NexImmune by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexImmune in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

