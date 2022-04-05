Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.98. The company had a trading volume of 67,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,759. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.08.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

