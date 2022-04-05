NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NXTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXTC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,092. NextCure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

