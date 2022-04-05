NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

