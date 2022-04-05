NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NiSource expects to invest $40 billion in the long-term infrastructure modernization program. The planned spending will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations, and aid the company to provide reliable services to customers. NiSource continues to increase clean power assets. Nearly 75% of its investment is recovered within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides the company with funds to carry on infrastructure upgrades. NiSource also gains from efficient cost management over the long term. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the utility is exposed to variable demand for gas associated with volatility in weather patterns. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages, thus, impacting its revenues and margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

