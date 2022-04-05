nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. DA Davidson cut their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

LASR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 199,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,017. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $773.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

