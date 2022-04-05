NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.28

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
