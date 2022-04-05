NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.28

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 3484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get NMI alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.