Northamber plc (NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on April 28th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northamber stock opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.66) on Tuesday. Northamber has a one year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.65.
