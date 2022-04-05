Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

LON NBI opened at GBX 176 ($2.31) on Friday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52-week low of GBX 92.08 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £51.08 million and a P/E ratio of -347.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.38.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,950.82). Also, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($44,327.87).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.