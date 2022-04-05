NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,117. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.