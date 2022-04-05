Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Novavax by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

