Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 9.2% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.35 and last traded at $68.36. 97,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,796,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Specifically, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

