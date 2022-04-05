Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.90

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $22.59. Novonix shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Novonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.

